On the latest edition of Conversations with the Big Guy, show host and former WWE star Ryback pulled no punches when discussing John Cena and Ryback’s perceived impact Cena has had on professional wrestling. Below is a quote from Ryback during the show: “[John Cena] comes from that mentality, ‘well, we’re going to push one guy down your f***ing throats.’ No, you push who the crowd is behind. [John] has been poison to the wrestling industry. And again, this is my opinion, but I think I’m pretty accurate on this…I think he’s done so much harm for so long to new talent to getting over, breaking out, over there [in WWE].” Ryback went on to reveal that he has blocked John Cena on social media, and he addressed the subject of Cena and Alex Riley’s issues in the past noting the following about Cena’s treatment of Riley: “John would sit back there and bury Riley in front of everybody for no reason and Alex Riley is f***ing money and he was money from day one. Busted his ass, had awesome theme music, worked his ass off, went out there and got a reaction from the people, but because of John Cena, and I swear to God, I swear to f***ing God, because of John Cena, his career is over in the WWE for no f***ing reason outside of John and his personal issues.”