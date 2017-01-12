Last Man Standing Match and More on Impact Wrestling Tonight, TNA Stars Talk Knockout’s Return, Latest WWE UK Tournament Promo (Videos)

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Preview

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will feature The Wolves vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys, TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary calling out Jade, Mike Bennett vs. Braxton Sutter and Ethan Carter III vs. Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match.



In related news, below is footage of TNA Knockouts speaking on the return of Brooke Tessmacher, who made her return to the company at this week’s TV tapings:

Latest WWE UK Tournament Video Preview

Below is the latest video preview for the WWE United Kingdom Tournament kicking off this Saturday afternoon. Be sure to join us for complete, LIVE coverage of the tournament beginning at 3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday: