Earlier today on the BBC television show Blue Peter, WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament commentators Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness unveiled the WWE UK Title, and you can check it out in the photo and video below.

The two day tournament takes place this Saturday and Sunday at 3pm EST, and WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the events.

Below is the title tournament bracket of first round matches:

-Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

-Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

-Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

-Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

-Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

-James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

-Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

-Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell