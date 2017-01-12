Shawn Michaels Talks New WWE Studios Movie on Fox and Friends

WWE has released the following videos, the first featuring Shawn Michaels appearing on “Fox & Friends” to discuss his role in the new WWE Studios movie “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”.

During the appearance, HBK talks his success in WWE after “screwing up his life”, and he credits the Lord for sending him his wife and family, which helped him become a better man, husband and father. Michaels also talks transitioning from the ring to acting, and the journey his character in the movie takes:

WWE Smackdown Live Returning to London This May

The second video is a promo for WWE Smackdown Live returning to London this May: