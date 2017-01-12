According to F4WOnline.com, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett will be making his TNA debut tonight at the TV tapings in Orlando, Florida. Barnett is currently serving an MMA suspension issued by USADA after failing an out-of-competition test on December 9th.

Barnett trained under 60’s and 70’s star Billy Robinson, and has competed for IWGP, headlining a January 4th, 2003 Tokyo Dome event in a Title match against Yuji Nagata. Barnett has also done commentary work for New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS, and just recently wrapped up doing voice overs for six weeks worth of content in California with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

Barnett’s first feud in TNA is expected to be with Bobby Lashley. Barnett defeated Lashley back in 2011 during an IGF heavyweight tournament match-up at the Tokyo Dome City Hall.