Fatal Four Way Title Match Announced for WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio, Updated Event Card

Nick Paglino

nxt takeover san antonio

NXT has announced Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way title match will take place at WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio on January 28th.

Below is the updated NXT Takeover card:

NXT Title Match:
-Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match:
-The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title:
-Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

-Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger
