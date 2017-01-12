NXT has announced Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way title match will take place at WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio on January 28th.

Below is the updated NXT Takeover card:

NXT Title Match:

-Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match:

-The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title:

-Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

-Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger