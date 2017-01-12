|
NXT has announced Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way title match will take place at WWE NXT Takeover San Antonio on January 28th.
Below is the updated NXT Takeover card:
NXT Title Match:
NXT Tag Team Title Match:
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title:
-Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger
Asuka, Billie Kay, Bobby Roode, Eric Young, Johnny Gargano, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Authors of Pain, Tommaso Ciampa, Tye Dillinger