Pete Dunne On If Talents Knew About WWE UK Tournament Before the Press Event, William Regal’s Influence on British Wrestling, More



WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament competitor Pete Dunne recently spoke with The Mirror and below are some interview highlights: William Regal: “Yes, he’s one of the people I respect most in wrestling and to have that sort of acknowledgement, to say ‘okay I’m good enough to be here’, that’s important. But I think ultimately one of the reasons this show will be a success is how passionate William Regal is about it and how passionate he is about British wrestling overall. The pride in British wrestling I talk about, you can amplify that even more with him. I think that’s one of the many reasons this will be a success.” Being a ‘Bruiserweight’: “I’ve worked very hard over the last year to find my own identity, to brand myself and make myself stand out as a performer. That’s what I spent most of last year doing. I feel like I’m on the road to achieving that. There are aspects of myself that might remind you of William Regal or Fit Finlay, but there’s also influences in there from my time in Japan and in China. I’ve had a very varied career. I feel like I bring something different to the table. I call myself ‘The Bruiserweight’. I fit the weight category of a cruiserweight, but I don’t wrestle like your average cruiserweight. You won’t see many flashy, fancy moves off me but you will see a gritty, hard hitting style, that you won’t have seen before from many other people.” Not knowing about the tournament before the press conference: “We didn’t know about anything about that ourselves or it was in the pipeline until we were watching the press conference at the same time. Obviously everyone felt that was something we all really wanted. Hearing him say that, it’s now not a sense of pressure, but I can’t wait for people to see what we can do and realise that it’s something they want to watch every week. I hope that’s the case. I’m confident in British wrestling, I’m confident in the roster WWE have chosen and I’m confident it is something people are really going to enjoy.”