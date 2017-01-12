Brock Lesnar Advertised for WWE Live Event, Sasha Banks and Stephanie McMahon Gearing Up for Battle? (Video), HBK News

Brock Lesnar Advertised for WWE Live Event

Brock Lesnar is currently being advertised for the WWE Raw live event on March 10th at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Cesaro and Sheamus and The New Day are also scheduled to appear, and tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, January 20th at 10 am.

HBK News

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was on Good Day New York on Thursday to promote his new movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, and UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also guested on the show, as seen below:

Got to meet @WWE HOF Wrestler Shawn Michaels on Good Day New York. @ufc #ChinMusic A photo posted by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:43am PST

Sasha Banks and Stephanie McMahon Gearing Up for Battle?

WWE has released the following video featuring Cathy Kelley questioning if Stephanie McMahon and Sasha Banks are gearing up for battle: