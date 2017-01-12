Official Trailer for New WWE Studios Movie “Sleight” (Video), Sasha Banks Wants NXT Star on Raw, Total Divas Viewership Sees Big Drop

Total Divas Viewership Sees Big Drop

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Total Divas on the E! network drew 584,000 viewers. This is down 20% from last week’s 734,000 viewers, which was a new high for season 6. This was the third show in its new timeslot.

Sasha Banks Wants NXT Star on Raw

Sasha Banks Tweeted the following, wanting to see WWE NXT star Scott Dawson on the Raw brand:

Official Trailer for New WWE Studios Movie “Sleight”

WWE has released the official trailer for the upcoming WWE Studios movie “Sleight”, out in theaters on April 7th: