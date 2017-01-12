As we previously noted, the originally planned John Cena vs The Undertaker match for WrestleMania 33 has been scrapped as Vince McMahon changed his mind on match plans.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Undertaker will be facing a WWE Raw star at WrestleMania, but as of this writing there is word on who the opponent might be.

Additionally, despite WWE teasing something between Undertaker and Braun Strowman on Raw this week, The Dead Man will not be facing Strowman at WrestleMania 33. The Raw tease was likely setting something up between Undertaker and Strowman in the Royal Rumble match.

According to PWInsider.com, speculation was that John Cena might defeat AJ Styles for the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble, then face Undertaker, the winner of the Rumble match, for the Title at WrestleMania. There was also talk of The Undertaker going into WrestleMania 33 with the title, but all the above plans have been scrapped and as of now there are no plans to have Undertaker in a title match at ‘Mania.