Former WWE Tag Team Champion Fred Ottman Hospitalized, Steve Corino Starts At WWE PC

Fred Ottman

According to messages posted on his Facebook account, former WWE Tag Team Champion Fred Ottman was hospitalized earlier this week, and is recovery from a bad infection that left him very sick.

Ottman’s wife originally updated fans on his condition, but Ottman is now alert and awake and posted himself, thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers.

Steve Corino

Former Ring Of Honor Champion / commentator Steve Corino started working with WWE this week as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. Corino posted the following on Twitter in advance of tonight’s NXT live event in Tampa: