AJ Styles’ Top Styles Clashes In TNA, Saints ‘Hype Kid’ Meets WWE Stars (Videos), Who Should Undertaker Face At Wrestlemania?

AJ Styles

The above video features Fight Network’s list of AJ Styles’ five best Styles Clashes during his TNA Impact Wrestling career.

Wrestlemania 33

As noted, reported plans for Undertaker versus John Cena at Wrestlemania 33 are off due to a change by Vince McMahon. It was said that Undertaker is not scheduled to face Braun Strowman, nor will he (at this time) be in either of the main title matches. We ask you: who should Undertaker face? Should it still be Cena? Is it a top RAW name, or will he go back to Smackdown? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who should Undertaker face at #Wrestlemania 33? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 13, 2017

Stay Hyped

The following video features New Orleans Saints ‘hype kid’ Jarrius “J.J.” Robertson comparing the size of his hands to Big Show and Mark Henry’s at the Wrestlemania 34 press conference:

Related: WrestleMania 34 Press Event Videos: Undertaker Appears, Roman Reigns Speaks, Charlotte Talks Women’s Wrestling Transforming