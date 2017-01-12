TNA Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results For 1/12 *Spoilers*

The following results are tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV taping results from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of Jacob Cohen: Angelina Love defeated Brandi Rhodes (match taped for TNA Xplosion) DCC comes out and turns in their yellow briefcase from ‘Chase For The Case’ and challenges The Decay to a Falls Count Anywhere match DCC defeated The Decay in a Falls Count Anywhere match

– The finish saw Bram hit a piledriver through a table onto the floor Bobby Lashley comes out and says he’s the baddest on the planet, and he’s too good for the whole Impact Wrestling roster. Josh Barnett comes out after Lashley clasims no one can beat him, and Barnett challenges him to a title match. He says MMA has rules, but here in Lashley’s world there are none, and Lashley accepts the challenge. TNA Grand Championship

Moose defeated Drew Galloway (c) to win the title

– Moose won after a split decision ruling Eddie Edwards comes out and says he is going to beat Davey Richards’ ass. Angelina Love comes out instead, saying Eddie will get a shot at Davey when she says so. She says Eddie was too busy chasing titles when Davey was hurt, then introduces ‘The American Wolf’ Davey Richards. Eddie and Davey get into a pull apart brawl, and it is announced that they will meet in an anything goes street fight. Josh Barnett defeated Bad Bones

– Barnett won after a Northern Lights suplex float over into a Kimura TNA Knockouts Championship (Last Knockout Standing)

Rosemary (c) defeated Jade to retain James Storm defeated Jessie Godderz Eddie makes his entrance, then Angelina comes out to introduce Davey, but he runs in through the crowd and attacks Eddie from behind. Davey and Angelina end up beating up Eddie and Alexxis before Angelina makes a symbolic three count for Davey. TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Josh Barnett to retain

– The match originally saw Barnett win, but the referees argued about the finish and the match was restarted, with Lashley retaining The Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness wedding is up next, with Mike Bennett as the best man, Rockstar Spud as the flower boy (with Aron Rex), Sienna and Maria as the bridesmaids, and Allie is the ring bearer. When asked if anyone objects, the whole crowd yells “We object!” and Braxton says no to his vows. Braxton says he’s always been in love with Allie, but Maria forbid them to date, or Allie would have been fired. Maria ends up firing Allie, but Allie says she can’t do that because she quits. They all end up fighting, with Braxton punching out Bennett and the women brawl to end the segment.