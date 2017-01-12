Shawn Michaels Says He’s Never Wrestling Again (Video), WWE Hall Of Fame Ticket Sale Date Delayed Again

Shawn Michaels

The above video features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking to TMZ Sports shortly after his appearance on FOX and Friends.

Related: Shawn Michaels Talks New WWE Studios Movie on “Fox and Friends”, WWE Smackdown Live Returning to London This Spring (Videos)

Michaels is asked about his worst breakup, hunting and a few other subjects, but when he’s asked about a return to the ring, he says “not if I can help it.” Michaels has recently maintained he wants to stay retired, including comments made during his promo on WWE RAW and in a RAW Fallout video this past week.

WWE Hall Of Fame

The ticket sale dates for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame have been pushed back yet again, the second time in as many weeks that the dates have been bumped.

The sale was originally supposed to be this week, but got pushed back to a public sale date of January 20th. Now, the public on-sale date is listed as January 27th, with a pre-sale date of January 25th. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 31st.

Related: The Latest Group Of Names Being Rumored For The WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Class; Current NXT Talent, Former World Champions, More