Total Divas Midseason Finale Details, ‘Hasbro’ WWE Retro Figures Now In Stores (Photos)

Total Divas

The following is the synopsis for the midseason finale of Total Divas, which will air in two weeks on January 25th:

“The Big Day: In the Season 6 mid-season finale, chaos comes from Renee bringing home her boyfriend Dean Ambrose to meet her family. Meanwhile, disagreements make for an emotional wedding day for Lana and Rusev”

WWE Retro

Mattel’s ‘retro’ line of WWE figures, referred to by fans as the ‘Hasbro’ figures, are now in stores after being previewed last summer at San Diego Comic Con.

The new lineup features Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Ultimate Warrior, and The Undertaker. The first four names are in stores now, with the Warrior and Undertaker figures reportedly shipping late January or early February.

Mattel has confirmed that the figures will remain a Walmart exclusive release in the United States, but they will see an international release in the future. Click here to visit WWE.com for a full gallery of the figures; you can see the Brock Lesnar figure and packaging in the photo below.

