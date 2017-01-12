NXT Live Event Results From Indianapolis, IN (1/12): Metalik vs Dar, Asuka Defends In Triple Threat, Nakamura/Strong vs Roode/Joe

|
The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results in Indianapolis, Indiana, courtesy of Kevin Jolly:
Gran Metalik defeated Noam Dar
SAnitY defeated Oney Lorcan & Heavy Machinery
Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose
NXT Tag Team Championship
Elias Samson defeated Patrick Clark.
Asuka defeated Billie Kay (with Peyton Royce) and Nikki Cross in a triple threat title match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong defeated Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode
Biggest pops
1. Shinsuke
2. Roode
3. DIY
Most Heat
1. Samson
2. Billie Kay