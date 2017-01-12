Title Change Takes Place at Tonight’s TNA TV Tapings, News on Josh Barnett’s Finishing Move in TNA, Who Did He Face Tonight? *Spoilers*

During tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Orlando, Moose defeated Drew Galloway to win back the Impact Grand Championship.

As noted, Galloway defeated Moose during last weekend’s TV tapings to win his first Impact Grand Championship, and Moose had his rematch tonight. Moose won the title tonight via a split decision ruling.

Also during tonight’s TNA TV tapings, former UFC star Josh Barnett made his Impact Wrestling debut. Barnett wrestled his debut match against Bad Bones, and won the match via submission following a Northern Lights suplex float over into a Kimura. The Kimura is the submission finisher used by Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Later in the night, Barnett faced Bobby Lashley for the TNA World Title. The match originally saw Barnett win, but the referees argued about the finish and the match was restarted, with Lashley retaining eventually retaining the title.