Fight Network Airs the Wrong Episode of Impact Wrestling in Canada The Fight Network aired the wrong episode of Impact Wrestling tonight in Canada, and subsequently issued the following on Twitter. Fight Network is owned by Anthem, the new parent company of TNA: We’re currently having technical difficulties with @IMPACTWRESTLING. We thank you for your patience. — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 13, 2017 We will be airing the new episode of IMPACT Wrestling later on tonight. Stay tuned for details. We apologize for the technical difficulties. — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 13, 2017 We will be airing this week’s @IMPACTWRESTLING at the top of the hour. We appreciate all of you for your patience. See you then! pic.twitter.com/t1g91W9NQn — Fight Network (@fightnet) January 13, 2017 Additionally, there were issues with the new TNA Total Access App for UK and Ireland users, as seen below: UK & Ireland: There is a great IMPACT in store for you, but a technical issue means it will go up at 4am instead of 1am. https://t.co/h7n61A1joZ — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2017 Jim Duggan on Winning the First Royal Rumble WWE has released the following video featuring “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan reflecting on winning the very first Royal Rumble match: