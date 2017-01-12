Fight Network Airs the Wrong Episode of Impact Wrestling in Canada, TNA App Issues, Jim Duggan on Winning the First Royal Rumble (Video)

Nick Paglino

Impact Wrestling

Fight Network Airs the Wrong Episode of Impact Wrestling in Canada

The Fight Network aired the wrong episode of Impact Wrestling tonight in Canada, and subsequently issued the following on Twitter. Fight Network is owned by Anthem, the new parent company of TNA:

Additionally, there were issues with the new TNA Total Access App for UK and Ireland users, as seen below:

Jim Duggan on Winning the First Royal Rumble

WWE has released the following video featuring “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan reflecting on winning the very first Royal Rumble match:
