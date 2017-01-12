New ‘Women of WWE’ Documentary Details, ECW Original Gets Knee Replacement, The Rock Reveals Bonus ‘Moana’ Clip (Video)

The Sandman

ECW Original The Sandman recently noted he had knee surgery, and posted the following update earlier today:

21hours out of surgery 60 degree in philly today. Couldn’t resist a couple of golf strokes pic.twitter.com/JUTNozpZbw — Haʞ (@Szzandman) January 12, 2017

Women Of WWE

Gorilla Position podcast host and UK media personality James Delow recently noted his “Women Of WWE” documentary for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom is in it’s final editing stages and will be premiering on Royal Rumble weekend.

You’re Welcome

The Rock posted the following clip, called ‘Gone Fishing” to his Instagram account, showing a bonus clip included on the Moana DVD / Blu-Ray release. The film will be released on digital formats February 21st, and on Blu-Ray / DVD on March 7th: