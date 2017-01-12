NXT Live Event Results For 1/12 (Tampa, FL) – Lana In Action, Tozawa vs Nese, The Revival vs Sabbatelli & Moss

Source: F4WOnline.com The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Tampa, Florida: New NXT host and commentator Vic Joseph (House of Hardcore’s Vic Travagliante ) made his NXT debut. Jack Gallagher defeated Kona Reeves

– Gallagher won with a running corner dropkick Tian Bing defeated Wesley Blake

– Bing won with a thrust kick Daria Berenato defeated Liv Morgan

– Daria won with a spinebuster Steve Cutler defeated Adrian Jaoude

– Cutler won with a stomp off the middle rope. He cut a promo after the match and talked about being a hero, which led to Kassius Ohno coming out and laying him out with a spinning elbow. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins defeated Mustafa Ali & Ariya Daivari Lana defeated Macey Estrella

– Lana won with her fisherwoman spinebuster Tozawa defeated Tony Nese

– Tozawa won with a slow bridging German suplex The Revival defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

– Revival stole the pin and celebrated before getting into a post match fight with their opponents, but Sabbatelli and Moss hit their double team Gory Bomb Hart Attack to send the crowd home happy.