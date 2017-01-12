NXT Live Event Results For 1/12 (Tampa, FL) – Lana In Action, Tozawa vs Nese, The Revival vs Sabbatelli & Moss

The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Tampa, Florida:

New NXT host and commentator Vic Joseph (House of Hardcore’s Vic Travagliante ) made his NXT debut.

Jack Gallagher defeated Kona Reeves
– Gallagher won with a running corner dropkick

Tian Bing defeated Wesley Blake
– Bing won with a thrust kick

Daria Berenato defeated Liv Morgan
– Daria won with a spinebuster

Steve Cutler defeated Adrian Jaoude
– Cutler won with a stomp off the middle rope. He cut a promo after the match and talked about being a hero, which led to Kassius Ohno coming out and laying him out with a spinning elbow.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins defeated Mustafa Ali & Ariya Daivari

Lana defeated Macey Estrella
– Lana won with her fisherwoman spinebuster

Tozawa defeated Tony Nese
– Tozawa won with a slow bridging German suplex

The Revival defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss
– Revival stole the pin and celebrated before getting into a post match fight with their opponents, but Sabbatelli and Moss hit their double team Gory Bomb Hart Attack to send the crowd home happy.
