Backstage News on the Contracts of Top TNA Stars Expiring Before the Next Set of TV Tapings *Spoilers*

As we noted in our spoilers from last night’s TNA TV tapings in Orlando, Moose defeated Drew Galloway to become the new Impact Grand Champion. Galloway had just won the title days before at this past weekend’s Impact tapings. Galloway’s TNA contract expires in mid-February, and the former TNA World Champion recently stated on Jim Ross’ The Ross Report podcast that he was hoping to re-sign with the company before this week’s TV tapings concluded last night. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, however, as of Wednesday night Galloway had not re-signed with TNA. Galloway has noted in the past that there are other offers on the table, outside of TNA, that he feels like he needs to consider, as he admitted his most recent injury gave him a little fright, and he needs to consider his and his family’s futures. In related contract news, both of the Hardy Boys’ TNA deals will also be expiring in February. The two were not at Thursday’s TNA taping, however they appeared at all of the other tapings and never dropped the TNA Tag Team Titles. Their last appearance was at the tapings this past Wednesday, where they cut a promo announcing their Expedition of Gold where they plan to teleport between promotions. They teased going to “the Honorable Ring to face the Bucks of Youth or The Meekmahan show.” Matt then said they had upgraded Vanguard 1 with teleportation powers, and when they touched the drone the lights in the Impact Zone went out. When the lights came back on, they were gone. If you recall The Hardys appeared in a video package at last December’s Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV and will face The Young Bucks at the ROH live event on April 1st in Lakeland, FL, the night before WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. As we recently noted, WWE is interested in bringing The Hardys back, and TNA does not tape TV again until March.