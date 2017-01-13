Sean Waltman Talks Regrets On The Tomorrow Show (Video), Kurt Angle In New “Major League” Styled Comedy

Sean Waltman Talks Regrets On The Tomorrow Show The Tomorrow Show has posted the above video to their official YouTube page featuring former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman opening up about what he thinks his life would have been like had he, “Not been so f*cked up”. Related: Sean Waltman Announces X-Pac 1-2-360 On AfterBuzz TV (Video) Kurt Angle To Star In New “Major League” Styled Comedy The Hollywood Reporter has an article up right now taking a look at Kurt Angle’s upcoming film In The Ring. The film is based on a story by Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. It also features fellow pro wrestlers Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer. Below is the description of the film listed in the article: The film is described as a “Major League-style ‘underdog’ comedy,” in which a group of misfit wrestlers, led by Sledgehammer Sullivan (Angle), takes on a multinational corporation and a rival, “extreme” federation headed by Matt Manson (Dreamer) to gain a network-TV contract in a winner-takes-all pay-per-view. You can read the full article with more information HERE