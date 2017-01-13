We have some huge news today for New Japan Pro Wrestling fans in the west, as the promotion has announced an unprecedented amount of events featuring English commentary in 2017. Following the massive success of Wrestle Kingdom 11, live in the Tokyo Dome earlier this month, Ring of Honor’s Kevin Kelly will return to announce The New Beginning in Sapporo on 2/5, headlined by Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki, and Hirooki Goto defending the NEVER Openweight title against Juice Robinson in the biggest match of his career. The New Beginning in Osaka on 2/11 will also see English commentary, headlined by Tetsuya Naito defending his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Michael Elgin, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Will Ospreay. While Kevin’s partner for the February shows hasn’t been announced quite yet, he noted on Twitter recently that he was “working on a surprise”. Here’s a full list of confirmed NJPW events featuring English commentary in 2017: New Beginning in Sapporo (2/5)

New Beginning in Osaka (2/11)

45th Anniversary Event (3/6)

New Japan Cup Finals (3/20)

Sakura Genesis (4/9)

Wrestling Dontaku (5/3)

Best of the Super Junior Finals (6/3)

Dominion (6/11)

G1 Climax US Specials (7/1-2)

G1 Climax Opener (7/17)

G1 Climax Finals (8/11-13)