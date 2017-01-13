Mick Foley & The Young Bucks Meet In Airport (Photo), Full Schedule Of WWE Live Events For This Weekend

Mick Foley & The Young Bucks Meet In The Airport

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley posted the following to his personal Facebook page noting that he ran in to The Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian at the airport last night:



Full Schedule Of WWE Live Events For This Weekend

This weekend is going to be a busy one for WWE. Of course this WWE is the UK Tournament, which emanates from Blackpool, England tomorrow and Sunday.

The RAW brand is in action tonight with a show in Topeka, KS. They then continue on to Wichita, KS tomorrow and Tulsa, OK on Sunday. RAW then airs LIVE from Little Rock, AR on Monday night.

Smackdown’s tour starts tomorrow with a show in Birmingham, AL. They then continue on Sunday in Jackson, MS and Monday in Jonesboro, AR. Tuesday’s Smackdown airs LIVE from Memphis, TN.

NXT has events as well, with two tours. The non-Florida brand has a show tonight in Louisville, KY and tomorrow in Nashville, TN. The local group has shows tonight in Lakeland, FL and tomorrow in Cocoa Beach, FL.