Who Was Named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Wrestler of the Year?, Roman Reigns Wins “Most Hated” Award and More

WWE Champion AJ Styles won wrestler of the year in PWI’s 44th annual Achievement Award balloting. Styles won with 51% of the vote.

AJ Styles also won in the Match of the Year category for his WWE SummerSlam match against John Cena.

Additionally, Styles’ 2016 matches against Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, John Cena at Money in the Bank and Shinsuke Nakamura in NJPW also received first-place votes from PWI readers.

Others PWI Achievement Award winners were as follows:

-Nia Jax (Rookie)

-Bayley (Inspirational)

-The Miz (Most Improved)

-Goldberg (Comeback)

-Charlotte Flair (Woman)

-Charlotte-Sasha Banks (Feud)

-Shinsuke Nakamura (Most Popular)

-Roman Reigns (Most Hated)

-The New Day (Tag Team)