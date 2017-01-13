Adam Cole on the Backstage Reaction to His Wrestle Kingdom 11 Match, Facing Cody Rhodes, Being the Face of ROH and More

Ring of Honor Champion Adam Cole recently spoke with WZ Live Tweeter Joshua Caudill of CraveOnline.com, and below are some interview highlights: CraveOnline: When you got backstage after the match at the Tokyo Dome, what was the reaction? Who called you? Adam Cole: One of the first people who reached out was Kevin Owens. He sent me congratulations, which was really cool because we are really close. The Young Bucks were one of the first ones I talked to but as far as personal life goes, my mother is my absolute biggest supporter. She’s totally engulfed in my wrestling career. She sent me this really nice text message that got me a little choked up afterward. For me, generally speaking, I don’t like to make a big deal out of stuff. I kind of keep to myself and enjoy the moment and found a quiet corner to relish in it a little bit before I went back into the locker room and saw everyone else but the love and support was apparent. CraveOnline: This Saturday in Atlanta, you’re teaming up with Cody [Rhodes] to take on Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal. What should we expect from that showdown? Adam Cole: It’s the first time Cody and myself have teamed. For anyone who has followed Cody’s independent career, he made this list of whom he wanted to wrestle and at the top of that list was my name. I joked with Cody and said ‘Hey man, it looks like we’re not going to be able to wrestle but we’ll make a hell of a tag team and that’s exactly what we intend on doing. Since Cody has come to ROH and NJPW and specifically Bullet Club, everyone has been thrilled. Cody is an extremely talented wrestler. By the end of this year, a lot of people are going to be talking about Cody having one of the best independent wrestling careers and we plan on starting that off in Atlanta. It has been a long time since ROH ahs been to Center Stage, there’s a lot of history with myself and Jay Lethal and Bobby Fish and any time ROH comes to town, we want to make sure we give you your money’s worth. CraveOnline: You’re the face of ROH now. Is that a heavy burden? How do you feel carrying that torch for the brand at this point? Adam Cole: It’s certainly a heavy burden. It’s really cool for me though because I’ve seen this company grow a lot since 2010. Just to think of where we started when we lost the HDNet tapings deal and were back to running independent shows, then with the Sinclair purchase and to see the point of where we are now, where we are drawing more fans and have more attention than ever before.