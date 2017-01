As noted, Triple H has been doing the media rounds to promote this weekend’s WWE United Kingdom Tournament, and during a media call he was asked by ESPN if he has any interested in signing Kenny Omega to a WWE contract once Omega’s NJPW deal expires at the end of the month. The following was Triple H’s response: “As far as a Kenny Omega goes, I’m just interested in talent, period. If somebody is talented as a performer and they wanna come work for the WWE, if they wanna come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them. If they wanna come work for us and they’re very talented, then I’m interested in talking to them, and that’s across the board. To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent — Am I interested in them? — the fact that you’re questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I’m interested.” Be sure to join WZ for complete, LIVE coverage of the UK Tournament taking place this Saturday and Sunday at 3pm EST.