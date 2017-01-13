New Recruits, Veterans, Top Indy Names & More Report to WWE Performance Center, Natalya Promises to Be Honest with Lana

New WWE Recruits, Veterans, Top Indy Names and More All Report to WWE Performance Center

According to The Wrestling Observer, new WWE Performance Center recruits Julie Real (Julia Ho), Mary Kate Glidewell (Andrea), Dori Prange (Heidi Lovelace), Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee), Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa reported to Orlando this past week to begin working with the company.

Other names who are now working full-time at the WWE Performance Center include Tajiri, Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Mustafa Ali, Tony Nese, Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero).

As noted, veteran and former Ring of Honor commentator Steve Corino started this week as a full-time WWE Performance Center Coach. Additionally, John Miller, known to fans as UK wrestling legend Johnny Saint, started as a Coach this week.

Natalya Promises to Be More Honest with Lana

In a bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, Natalya promises to be more honest with Lana following their wedding planning argument: