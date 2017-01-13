NXT Stars and Special Olympics Athletes Participate in Plane Pull, Cathy Kelley on Y2J vs Rusev Twitter War, Stephanie Workout (Videos)

Nick Paglino

nxt stars

NXT Stars and Special Olympics Athletes Participate in Plane Pull

WWE has released the following video, featuring NXT Superstars and Special Olympics athletes competing in the Special Olympics Florida Plane Pull:

Cathy Kelley on Jericho vs Rusev Twitter War

WWE has also released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at the recent Chris Jericho vs Rusev Twitter beef:

Stephanie Workout

In the following video, Stephanie McMahon does med ball burpee box jumps in her latest “Midnight Workout”:
cathy kelleyChris JericholanaRusevStephanie McMahonvideoWWEwwe nxt
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"