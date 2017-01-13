Why Kenny Omega Shouldn’t Go To WWE, Reaction To Wrestle Kingdom 11, Sit In Luxury Suite At Royal Rumble

Chair Shot Reality is back and the first video of 2017 is now available. The show kicks off with Justin LaBar telling you how there are less than 5 spots available in the last luxury suite courtesy of TicketKing.net for the Royal Rumble. For $260 a ticket, you can sit in the suite with a center view of the ring. The suite has food, drink and private bathroom included. For information or to order, email Andrew@TicketKing.net. The conversation then turns to reaction to the Wrestle Kingdom 11 main event of Okada vs Omega. Juice Springsteen had the following to say: Juice: For wrestling it means a lot. 1) It was between a Japanese and an American so it shows that you can make it over there and be just as over as any Japanese guy that they have homegrown, and the storytelling was slow, but they got up there within the final 20 minutes. I watched it with the Japanese commentary so I didn’t have to hear it in English so that I can figure out by myself what was going on, and even with that I was captivated. LaBar the commented on the match from his perspective. After that, the talk of Kenny Omega going to WWE came up: LaBar: My opinion on Omega, although I don’t know him as well as Juice since he hadn’t come on my radar until the last year while he was on top of the promotion, I think that his stock right now in Japan is really high. You can go to WWE, but again, you don’t know necessarily where you are going to fall into place. I did a little bit of reading on Omega and I know that he is fluent in Japanese and know that he is enriched into the culture, so with all that said, I would be surprised if he left for WWE right now, especially where he is at at the height of his career. Juice responds and then Josh Isenberg joins the show with his Wrestle Kingdom thoughts. Plus, he talks about his disagreement and exchange with Dave Meltzer on Twitter. See it all in the video below or go to WrestleZone’s YouTube channel. Transcription was courtesy of @PeterBahi.