1/13 Edition of Impact Rebellion: The Broken Hardys vs The Wolves, EC3 Defends His World Title Shot, More

On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) run down the first episode of Impact Wrestling for 2017!
Some of the topics of discussion this episode include:
This episode also includes the latest Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe. Conor breaks down the future rolls of Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel as well as possible future TNA Superstar returns in 2017!
Aron Rexbig raybin haminbobby lashleyimpact rebellionjadeJeff HardyMatt Hardyrockstar spudrosemaryWrestleZone Radio