1/13 Edition of Impact Rebellion: The Broken Hardys vs The Wolves, EC3 Defends His World Title Shot, More





WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion!

On this episode of you Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) run down the first episode of Impact Wrestling for 2017!

Some of the topics of discussion this episode include:

Huge opener as EC3 puts up his TNA World Title Contender-ship against former Champion Lashley

Aron Rex is a new man? And Rockstar Spud is driving him there!

Monster’s Ball match is in the future for TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary as her invitation is accepted by Jade!

Huge Main Event! The Broken Hardy Brothers defend the TNA Tag Team Titles against The Wolves!

This episode also includes the latest Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe. Conor breaks down the future rolls of Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantel as well as possible future TNA Superstar returns in 2017!

