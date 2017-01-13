Photos of Lana’s NXT Live Event Win, Injured WWE Star Posts Cryptic Return Video, WWE Releasing DVD on Post-WrestleMania Raw Events

WWE Releasing DVD on Post-WrestleMania Raw Events According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, this spring WWE will be releasing a DVD and Blu-ray titled “WrestleMania Monday Is RAW”. While not further details have been confirmed, speculation is that the set will focus on the much hyped post-WrestleMania Raw episodes. A similar special may be airing on the WWE Network this year as the first hint at this title indicated it would be a WWE 24 special. Photos of Lana’s NXT Live Event Win As noted, Lana defeated Macey Estrella at last night’s WWE NXT live event in Tampa, and below are some photos: Congrats to @LanaWWE on her win at #NXTTampa! Hope she starts wrestling on raw soon! Love her outfit! #LanaSquad pic.twitter.com/v4XsyHylI7 — Nicole Gallion (@Nikki_gallion) January 13, 2017 @LanaWWE wasn’t sure what to expect tonight.. got an amazing match and a high five! #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/g2RANu3C3m — Jonathan (@ncbjd) January 13, 2017 #NXTTampa did we ever decide on a name for this? @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/MMkRyTCS2Y — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 13, 2017 Injured WWE Star Posts Cryptic Return Video Injured WWE star Erick Rowan has posted the following new video: