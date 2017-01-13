Photos of Lana’s NXT Live Event Win, Injured WWE Star Posts Cryptic Return Video, WWE Releasing DVD on Post-WrestleMania Raw Events

Nick Paglino
lana

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

WWE Releasing DVD on Post-WrestleMania Raw Events

According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, this spring WWE will be releasing a DVD and Blu-ray titled “WrestleMania Monday Is RAW”. While not further details have been confirmed, speculation is that the set will focus on the much hyped post-WrestleMania Raw episodes. A similar special may be airing on the WWE Network this year as the first hint at this title indicated it would be a WWE 24 special.

Photos of Lana’s NXT Live Event Win

As noted, Lana defeated Macey Estrella at last night’s WWE NXT live event in Tampa, and below are some photos:

Injured WWE Star Posts Cryptic Return Video

Injured WWE star Erick Rowan has posted the following new video:
erick rowanlanavideoWrestleManiaWWEwwe nxtWWE Raw
