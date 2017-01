According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, featuring a main event of The Hardys vs The Wolves, averaged 277,000 viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 290,000 viewership average. Last week’s show was a semi-live edition of Impact Wrestling which kicked off the most recent set of TNA TV tapings.

This week’s show ranked #134 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week’s #118 ranking.