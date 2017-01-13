Batista Working on New Project with WWE Star?, WWE Working on New Network Feature, Cole – McGuinness Photo, Cesaro Workout Clip

WWE Working on New Network Feature

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Network officials are working to make content available for downloading so subscribers can watch programming while they’re offline, something similar to what Netflix recently did with its streaming service.

Cesaro Workout Clip

The Hard Nocks South gym recently posted the following Cesaro workout clip:

Cole – McGuinness Photo

Michael Cole Tweeted the following photo as he and Nigel McGuinness prepare for the UK tournament beginning tomorrow:

It’s almost time! The debut of the wwe united kingdom championship tourney and @McGuinnessNigel pic.twitter.com/kk3xjivtBR — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 13, 2017

Batista Working on New Project with WWE Star?

WWE star Titus O’Neil posted the following photo, teasing a possible upcoming project with Batista: