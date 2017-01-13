Omega vs Okada Wrestle Kingdom 11 Match Airing on AXS TV Tonight, Anime Omega, TNA Stars Suffer Nasty Bruises (Photos), Brie Bella Video

Omega vs Okada Wrestle Kingdom 11 Match Airing on AXS TV Tonight

Just a reminder that AXS TV will be running a 55 minute Wrestle Kingdom 11 special tonight at 8pm EST. Earlier this week WZ was sent an advance screener of the episode, and it will feature the Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada Title match in its entirety. The bout will also feature English language commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett. You can check out an exclusive photo gallery of the match, along with other Wrestle Kingdom 11 bouts, below:

In related news, Kenny Omega will be making his anime debut on Tiger Mask W, a pro-wrestling anime series which airs on TV Asahi in Japan:

Brie Bella Video

Below is the latest Brie Bella “Baby Watch” video:

TNA Stars Suffer Nasty Bruises at TV Tapings

TNA stars EC3 and Mike Bennett suffered some nasty bruises at this week’s TNA TV tapings as seen below:

Ow A photo posted by ec3 (@therealec3) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:16am PST

Dear @moosenation69, I hate you. It looks like my bruise has a bruise. @impactwrestling #tnaono #impactonpop #prowrestling #guyswithtattoos #guyswithbeards #guyswithlonghair A photo posted by Michael Bennett (@therealmichaelbennett) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:25pm PST