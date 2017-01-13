Featured above, Triple H discusses this weekend’s UK Championship Tournament on the WWE Network, what it means to the overall WWE product, the long-term plans for UK talent in the company and more. How does the UK tournament make WWE a better place? “The more possible talent you have, the bigger pool you have to find talent in, the better. Variety is the spice of life, right? So having the opportunity, if you have the WWE Network, to pick and choose what you want to watch. Raw and Smackdown obviously are the flagship shoes. NXT being a Network property, 205 Live being something totally different with the cruiserweights – this UK show is giving a platform to guys that they would normally see in the states. You might have heard about them on the internet if you’re a really hardcore fan, but you wouldn’t have the opportunity to necessarily see them on a regular basis.” Is WWE working on a UK weekly TV show? “Long-term the goal here, from WWE’s point of view, would be to turn this into a weekly episodic show here just like Raw, Smackdown, NXT, just like 205 Live, and give fans that option of the UK talent in their own show. It just deepens the talent pool. At the end of the day, the goal is to get guys to NXT. The goal is to get guys to Raw, to Smackdown, and to WrestleMania. This just deepens that talent pool, and gives people variety of being able to see talent from all over the world.” UK Competitors Hype First Round





