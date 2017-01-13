|
Apparently it’s been a long day of travel for a lot of wrestlers, as we noted earlier today that the Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels and Kazarian ran into WWE Raw general manager Mick Foley at LAX. Tonight it was WWE Champion AJ Styles who reunited with his Bullet Club brothers, as well as The Addiction, this time in Atlanta.
Speaking of AJ Styles, the “Phenomenal One” recently spoke with AL.com to promote the upcoming Smackdown Live event in Birmingham this weekend. Styles discussed how his faith as a Christian plays into his career in wrestling, how he looks back on 2016 and his first year with WWE, and more. Here’s a segment from the interview: