During today’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, UFC President Dana White made the following offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather for a fight: “I’ll tell you what, Floyd. Here’s a real offer, and I’m the guy that can actually make the offer, and I’m actually making a real offer. We’ll pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million, and then we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There’s a real offer. To think that you’re the ‘A’ side? How are you the ‘A’ side? The last major fight you were in, you left such a bad taste in everybody’s mouth nobody wants to see you again. His last fight did 350,000 pay-per-view buys. Conor’s last [two fights] did 1.3 and 1.5 million buys, so I don’t understand how you think you’re the ‘A’ side. There’s a reason you want this Conor fight so bad, because you know that’s your money fight. If they’re going to box, Floyd looks at this thing like an easy match for him. For Conor, it’s his money fight.”