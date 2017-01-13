Backstage News on Jeff Jarrett, Dutch Mantell, Dixie Carter’s & TNA’s TV Tapings

According to PWInsider.com, Jeff Jarrett and Dutch Mantell, although present at this week’s TNA TV tapings in Orlando, had no say in the creative direction of the tapings. The team of John Gaburick, Matt Conway and the rest of the TNA creative team were responsible for writing and directing the story lines, some of which had been planned before Billy Corgan left.

It is being said Don West returning to TNA was likely a Jeff Jarrett suggestion, and West was brought in to help TNA liquidate a lot of stock which has been sitting in the TNA warehouse in Nashville.

With regards to Dixie Carter, she was neither involved with nor at this week’s TV tapings.

NBA Player Does HHH’s Entrance

Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid did Triple H’s entrance for tonight’s basketball game, and you can check out footage, along with Triple H’s reaction, below: