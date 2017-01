As noted, UFC President Dana White appeared on ‘The Herd’ on FS1 Friday morning, and made an official fight offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather – $25 million each plus part of the Pay-Per-View profits.

TMZ Sports caught up with Mayweather and asked him what he thought of White’s fight offer, and the WrestleMania star reacted simply with “he’s a f***ing comedian”. You can check out Mayweather’s reaction below: