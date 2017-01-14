WWE Top 10: Incredible Superstar Tests of Strength (Video), New Wrestling Series To Debut On Spike TV In Europe, Special Airs This Month

WWE Top 10 WWE has posted the following Top 10 video featuring incredible tests of strengths. You can watch the video below: New Wrestling Series In Europe Five Star Wrestling will be debuting on Spike TV in Great Britain. Drew Galloway made the announcement today and there will be a live special airing at the end of the month. Those featured on the show are Rey Mysterio Nr., John Morrison, Jay Lethal and much more. Galloway said that there will also be a “commissioned a series for the largest tournament in the history of wrestling.” You can see the announcement below: It’s official @5StarWrestling will air LIVE, Jan 28th in Dundee 8-10pm on Spike TV Official announcement https://t.co/5uotQ8e0D6 — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) January 14, 2017