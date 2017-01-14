WWE UK Championship Tournament Night 1 Results (1/14): Mark Andrews Shines, Tucker vs Bate, Who’s Advancing To The Second Round ?

Share your thoughts on the WWE UK Championship Tournament Night 1 in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WrestleZone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking these social media buttons! Tweet WWWE UK Championship Tournament Night 1 Results

January 14th, 2017

Report By Joshua Lopez for WrestleZone.com "There's only one question to ask… ARE YOU READY?" – @TripleH #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/8i8W6Dg62L — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2017 Show starts off with Triple H appearing on the stage welcoming us to the show. Every empire has a beginning. There’s only one question to ask. Are You Ready? First Match: Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer in a First Round Match in the WWE UK Championship Tournament Trent and Dyer shakes hands before the bell rings. Trent and Dyer goes into the collar and elbow tie up. Trent backs Dyer into the corner. Trent ducks a right hand from Dyer. Trent lands a knife edge chop. Dyer leapfrogs over Trent. Dyer dropkicks Trent. Trent rolls out of the ring. Trent lands a series of knife edge chops on the outside. Trent accidentally chops the steel ring post. Dyer rolls Trent back into the ring. Dyer goes for the Stinger Splash, but Trent ducks out of the way. More chops from Trent. Trent whips Dyer into the corner. Trent with a vicious slap to the chest of Dyer. Trent connects with a vertical suplex. Trent goes for a powerbomb, but Dyer counters with a back body drop. Dyer plans Trent with a Spine Buster for a two count. T rent with a slap/chop combination to Dyer. Trent with a double leg takedown. Trent goes for a single leg crab, but Dyer blocks it. Dyer lands a massive right hand. Dyer takes too long to make the cover as Trent kicks out at two. Dyer plants Trent with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Dyer ascends to the top rope. Dyer goes for a Frog Splash, but Trent rolls out of the way. Trent with a rolling back fist to Dyer. Trent follows that up with the Seven Star Lariat to pickup the victory. Winner: Trent Seven – For our US WZ Readers, the tournament will begin on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. Make sure to refresh the page throughout the show for the most updated results.