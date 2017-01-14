Interesting Stat on Roman Reigns Winning PWI “Most Hated”, Michelle McCool on The “Little Things” Undertaker Does For Her (Photo)

Interesting Stat on Roman Reigns Winning PWI’s “Most Hated” Award As we noted earlier this week, WWE star Roman Reigns was voted the “Most Hated” wrestler of the year in Pro Wrestling Illustrated 2016 awards. The publication noted this is the first time in the magazine’s history that a babyface was voted “Most Hated” wrestler of the year. Below is an excerpt from the publication’s blurb on Reigns: Here’s a guy who fights honorably and abides by the rules. He has proven loyal and dedicated to family and friends. He always conducts himself as a gentleman, never ducks a challenge, and has managed to overcome the odds every time they seem stacked against him.And the fans boo the crap out of him. More than a quarter of our respondents cast their vote for Roman Reigns as the Most Hated Wrestler of the Year, marking the first time in the history of the PWI Achievement Awards that a so-called “fan favorite” has won this distinction. Michelle McCool on The “Little Things” Undertaker Does For Her Former WWE star and wife of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, posted the following on Instagram: Never take for granted the little things…..He draws my bath every night & last night were candles & love notes! Not to mention, our kids may say “ewww, gross” when they see them (or especially when we kiss)??but random love notes around the house will impact the whole family….they’ve admitted that whether they wanted to or not! Never take for granted the little things…..He draws my bath every night & last night were candles & love notes! Not to mention, our kids may say “ewww, gross” when they see them (or especially when we kiss)but random love notes around the house will impact the whole family….they’ve admitted that whether they wanted to or not! #AllMyLoveAllMyLife #myHeart #littlethings #BeyondBlessed A photo posted by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:27am PST