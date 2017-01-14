|
Source: PWInsider.com
More Details on Fight Network Airing Wrong Impact Episode
As noted, despite being owned by Anthem, The Fight Network in Canada aired the wrong episode of Impact Wrestling this week. Word is that the file sent to Fight Network containing the episode was corrupted. The Fight Network later played the correct episode of Impact Wrestling after they were sent a new file, and in the meantime played a repeat episode of Impact.
Backstage Talk on TNA Management
Following the official announcement of Anthem purchasing a majority stake in TNA, there has been a lot of talk that TNA management and staff will be condensed into one place. Currently, the company is split between the TNA warehouse and the production office at Skyway Studios, which are located in two different areas of Nashville.
Kliq Reunion Announced for WrestleCon
Wrestlecon has announced a Kliq reunion will be taking place this year, and it will feature Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman on Saturday, April 1st in Orlando, Florida over Wrestlemania 33 weekend.
The reunion is part of a special ticketed event titled “One Night with the Kliq” which includes a professional photo with the group at 3pm EST followed by a 90 minute Q&A beginning at 5pm.
The following is the ticket pricing breakdown:
TIER ONE – $999
TIER TWO – $299
TIER THREE – $150
TIER FOUR – $59.00
Tickets can be ordered NOW at https://www.showclix.com/event/one-night-only-with-the-kliq.