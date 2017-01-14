Source: PWInsider.com More Details on Fight Network Airing Wrong Impact Episode As noted, despite being owned by Anthem, The Fight Network in Canada aired the wrong episode of Impact Wrestling this week. Word is that the file sent to Fight Network containing the episode was corrupted. The Fight Network later played the correct episode of Impact Wrestling after they were sent a new file, and in the meantime played a repeat episode of Impact. Backstage Talk on TNA Management Following the official announcement of Anthem purchasing a majority stake in TNA, there has been a lot of talk that TNA management and staff will be condensed into one place. Currently, the company is split between the TNA warehouse and the production office at Skyway Studios, which are located in two different areas of Nashville. Kliq Reunion Announced for WrestleCon Wrestlecon has announced a Kliq reunion will be taking place this year, and it will feature Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman on Saturday, April 1st in Orlando, Florida over Wrestlemania 33 weekend. The reunion is part of a special ticketed event titled “One Night with the Kliq” which includes a professional photo with the group at 3pm EST followed by a 90 minute Q&A beginning at 5pm. The following is the ticket pricing breakdown: TIER ONE – $999

*Front of the line privilege to Individual professional photo op with the Kliq; printed on an 8×10.

*Front row seating to 90 minute Kliq Q&A.

*30 minute limo ride with The Kliq following the Q&A!

*Group photo with The Kliq in front of the limo; printed on 8×10!

*Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.

*Ability to have one additional item of your choice signed by all four members of the Kliq prior to limo ride.

*Includes In/Out Privileges to the Event with use of the wristband TIER TWO – $299

*Premium seating in rows 1-6 for the 90 minute Kliq Q&A.

*Individual Professional photo op with the Kliq; printed on an 8×10.

*Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event.

*Includes In/Out Privileges to the Event with use of the wristband TIER THREE – $150

*General admission seating for the 90 minute Kliq Q&A; NO photo op

*Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster pre-signed by all 4 members. This poster is made specifically and solely for this event. TIER FOUR – $59.00

*General Admission seating for Q&A; NO photo op Tickets can be ordered NOW at https://www.showclix.com/event/one-night-only-with-the-kliq.