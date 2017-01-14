More on Why Vince McMahon Scrapped Undertaker vs Cena at WrestleMania, Big Ring of Honor Title Match Announced, Full Match Video

Big Ring of Honor Title Match Announced

Following Adam Cole’s ROH Title win at Wrestle Kingdom 11, Ring of Honor has announced Adam Cole vs Bobby Fish will take place at the Manhattan Mayhem VI event on March 4th. Will Ospreay vs Dragon Lee has also been announced for the big event.

Below is ROH’s latest “Future of Honor” video:

More on Why Vince McMahon Scrapped Undertaker vs Cena at WrestleMania

As noted, John Cena vs. The Undertaker is no longer scheduled for WrestleMania 33 as Vince McMahon changed his mind on the match idea. Dave Meltzer Tweeted the following, additional details on why the bout was scrapped: