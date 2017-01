Triple H Arrives at Tournament Venue

As seen below, Triple H has arrived at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England, the site of the WWE UK Title tournament kicking off today at 3pm EST:

The calm before the storm.

Tonight the #EmpressBallroom will be LOUD. Excited for you all to see it. #WWEUK pic.twitter.com/1W0HySiwhi — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

WWE Releases Video of Blackpool Buzzing Ahead of Tonight’s UK Title Tournament

WWE has also released the following video, looking at the fan buzz in Blackpool today as the UK Title tournament kicks off: