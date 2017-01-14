WWE Announcer Explores Blackpool

In the video featured below, WWE announcer Charly Caruso explores Blackpool, England and visits the highest point in the city, giving some interesting facts about the area prior to tonight’s WWE UK Championship Tournament.

Closer Look at UK Championship

Speaking of Charly Caruso, the WWE announcer is also featured in the video below, getting a closer look at the brand new WWE UK Championship, which will be awarded to the very first champion this weekend.

Classic Talk Show Returning to WWE TV

WWE seems to really like it’s Superstar-hosted talk shows. You’ve seen everything from The Kevin Owens Show to The Rollins Report, from The Cutting Edge to Dean Ambrose and his…house plant named Mitch. But this coming Tuesday on Smackdown Live, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler returns to the ring AND his hometown city of Memphis to host a classic segment from the ’90s: The King’s Court.