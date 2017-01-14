Second Round Matches Set For WWE UK Championship Tournament, Big Names & Legends In Attendance At Tonight’s Show

Trent Seven, Jordan Devlin, Sam Gradwell, “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne, Wolfgang, Joseph Conners, Mark Andrews and Tyler Bate all advanced to the second round of the WWE UK Championship Tournament tonight in Blackpool, England. Tomorrow’s show, which is also live on the WWE Network at the same time and place, will feature seven matches in total, with all four quarter-final matches, the semi-finals and of course the finals to crown the first ever WWE UK Champion. Current front-runners, just in name value going into the tournament and reaction during tonight’s show, are Bate, Seven, Andrews and Dunne, with Conners being singled out as a “dark horse” pick and given a lot of attention. But Wolfgang also impressed, and was one of the few stars in action to get mic time after his match, and there’s always Devlin being the “protege” of Finn Balor to consider when making your final bracket predictions. Here are Sunday’s match-ups: Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners

Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell There were a ton of wrestling names at tonight’s tournament in Blackpool. Obviously William Regal was backstage throughout the event, former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was shown ringside, Fit Finlay was also backstage likely working as a producer for the show, Michael Cole and UK wrestling great Nigel McGuinness provided live commentary for the show, and even the legendary Dave Taylor was spotted in attendance!