Triple H Reacts to “Jesus” UK Tournament Crowd Chant As seen during today’s WWE UK Tournament, during the Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell match, the crowd referred to Huxley as “Jesus” and Triple H tweeted the following reaction: That’s one of the more interesting chants I’ve heard from a crowd… #WWEUKCT @WWENetwork — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017 Wolfgang Talks Getting the UK Tournament Call From WWE, Meeting William Regal WWE UK Championship tournament competitor Wolfgang recently spoke with The Scottish Sun and below are some interview highlights: Getting the call from WWE: “I had been waiting for the phone call from William Regal all day and when it arrived it was a wet one. It was getting late and I thought he might not call now. I literally dipped a toe in to this cosy bath and the phone started ringing,” he said. “When he phoned up and said there was an offer on the table for you, we’d like you represent Scotland in the first ever UK Championship tournament. It’s something I’m still trying to digest.” William Regal: “Meeting William Regal, who is a guy I’ve been watching since I was 12 years old and he’s a guy I’ve always looked up to especially being from Blackpool. I used to ride donkeys down there with my family so it felt like a personal connection. He made me believe, if he can do it then there must be a way in for me and to meet him was validating for me.”