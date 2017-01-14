Undertaker In Royal Rumble A Good Thing?, Who Is The Favorite To Win?

This second video of the weekend from Chair Shot Reality is all about the Royal Rumble and stars with Josh Isenberg: Isenberg: If you don’t think the Royal Rumble is a huge moment in 2017’s calendar to shape the rest of the year, you are absolutely crazy. I do think the plans are already in place as to who wins the Royal Rumble, but quite honestly, my guess is as good as yours right now. I’m not sure who WWE will go to. If I’m WWE, I can take the WWE United States championship off Chris Jericho and put it around the waste on someone else; perhaps put it up for grabs in a Ladder Match, and then have Kevin Owens as the Universal champion vs. Chris Jericho. These two guys deserve to be in a Universal title match on the grandest stage of a WrestleMania. They have carried Monday Night Raw, carried Raw in storylines over the past four months, and people still want to see that Chris Jericho payoff. Here’s the question: Jericho has been wrestling as a ‘bad guy,’ how can you make him a ‘good guy?’ Well, Chris Jericho, much like Dolph Ziggler; in a snap, he can be a ‘face’ or can be a ‘heel’ at any time. He doesn’t have to win the WWE championship, but I do think this is the year that Chris Jericho puts that Royal Rumble victory under his belt, but somehow, someway that still won’t be the storyline heading into the Royal Rumble. Isenberg has more thoughts including Braun Strowman and The Undertaker. The conversation continues with Justin LaBar and Juice Springsteen regarding Undertaker in the Royal Rumble match. Here’s some highlights: LaBar: If Undertaker is not going to win, I am still not going to go against Chris Jericho winning the Royal Rumble, but then again, you can do the Owens vs Jericho match without the Royal Rumble. Then again, there was that debate about Undertaker being on SmackDown, but then he appears on Raw saying that WWE was his home so he’s going to show up on Raw anyways. (LaBar then plugs WrestleRumble.com advertisement to win WrestleMania tickets & cash for first AND second place predicting Rumble winners. Prizes continue for all in the top 10). Juice: I’m going with Baron Corbin to win the Rumble. He wins the Andre the Giant Battle Royal so why not the Royal Rumble? LaBar: I’m surprised you’re not advertising the Young Bucks to appear and Super Kick everybody out of the ring. Plus, LaBar explains how you can sit in a suite for Royal Rumble for $260 which includes food, drink & private bathroom. The suite is center view of the ring and courtesy of TicketKing.net. Email Andrew@TicketKing.net for more info! See it all in the video below: